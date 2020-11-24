Sangbad acting editor passes away

Acting editor of Daily Sangbad , Khandaker Muniruzzaman, breathed his last at around 7:20am in Mugda General Hospital on Tuesday.
The 72-year-old journalist had been undergoing treatment for 21 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, said the managing editor of the news outlet, Kashem Humayun.
He recovered from COVID-19 but was suffering from various complications.
He is survived by his physician wife and a son.
Journalists across the country expressed their deep condolence at his demise.
According to Sangbad, Khandaker Muniruzzaman was born on 12 March 1948 in Dhaka. He became involved in journalism while studying at Dhaka University. He joined left-wing politics at the time. He has worked as a journalist in various newspapers. He joined the Daily Sangbad as an assistant editor. Later became the acting editor. He was for a long time the secretary of the Dhaka district committee of the Communist Party. Apart from journalism, Khandaker Muniruzzaman also wrote a number of poems, stories, essays, film critiques and regular columns.