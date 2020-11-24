Sangbad acting editor passes away

Acting editor of Daily Sangbad , Khandaker Muniruzzaman, breathed his last at around 7:20am in Mugda General Hospital on Tuesday.

The 72-year-old journalist had been undergoing treatment for 21 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, said the managing editor of the news outlet, Kashem Humayun.

He recovered from COVID-19 but was suffering from various complications.

He is survived by his physician wife and a son.