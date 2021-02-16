Saraswati Puja today

Saraswati Puja, one of the major religious festivals of the Hindu community, is being celebrated across the country on Tuesday.

The Puja is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the bright fortnight of the month of Magh, as Goddess Saraswati was born on this day.

The day is called ‘Vasant Panchami’.

As Saraswati is considered as the Goddess of wisdom and knowledge, Hindu devotees, especially students, celebrate the Puja in different educational institutions and temples.