Saraswati Puja today

Idols of Goddess Saraswati are displayed for sell ahead of the upcoming Saraswati Puja in Dhaka on 28 January 2020.
Idols of Goddess Saraswati are displayed for sell ahead of the upcoming Saraswati Puja in Dhaka on 28 January 2020.

Saraswati Puja, one of the major religious festivals of the Hindu community, is being celebrated across the country on Tuesday.

The Puja is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the bright fortnight of the month of Magh, as Goddess Saraswati was born on this day.

The day is called ‘Vasant Panchami’.

As Saraswati is considered as the Goddess of wisdom and knowledge, Hindu devotees, especially students, celebrate the Puja in different educational institutions and temples.

President Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina have greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of Saraswati Puja.

In separate messages, they wished success of the event.

Saraswati Puja is being celebrated on limited scale this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

