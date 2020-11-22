Saudi crown prince Salman invited to join Mujib borsho celebration

Dhaka has invited Saudi Arabia crown prince Muhammad bin Salman to visit here to attend final celebration of birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in next March or to join the celebration of Bangladesh’s 50 years independence, reports BSS.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen made the invitation Sunday while Saudi ambassador to Bangladesh EssaYussef Essa Al Dulaihan called on him at state guest house Padma in the capital, a foreign ministry press release said.