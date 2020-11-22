Saudi crown prince Salman invited to join Mujib borsho celebration

Dhaka has invited Saudi Arabia crown prince Muhammad bin Salman to visit here to attend final celebration of birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in next March or to join the celebration of Bangladesh’s 50 years independence, reports BSS.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen made the invitation Sunday while Saudi ambassador to Bangladesh EssaYussef Essa Al Dulaihan called on him at state guest house Padma in the capital, a foreign ministry press release said.
During the meeting, the ambassador apprised the foreign minister of the initiatives to facilitate smooth return of the stranded Bangladeshi citizens to Saudi Arabia.
The envoy conveyed the interests of the Saudi public and private investors to invest in different sectors in Bangladesh.
He particularly mentioned about the interests of ARAMCO, Acwa Power, Alfanar Group, Engineering Dimension (ED), Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT), Daelim KSA, Aljumairah Group etc.
He sought cooperation of the foreign ministry to help implement the instruments signed in the recent past between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia.
Momen expressed his satisfaction on the pace of return of the stranded Bangladeshi citizens to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the help of the Saudi embassy in Dhaka.
He assured the ambassador of all cooperation to further move forward the existing bilateral cooperation.