Primary teachers stage sit-in, demand resignation of two advisers

Government primary school teachers have launched a continuous sit-in at the Central Shaheed Minar and are observing a full-day work abstention across the country, following police baton charges on their demonstrations in Dhaka.

The Primary Teachers’ Demand Implementation Council has demanded the resignation of the Home Affairs Adviser and the Primary and Mass Education Adviser for the police attack on teachers at Shahbagh instead of addressing their three-point demand. The demand was made in a press release signed by teacher leader Mohammad Shamsuddin Masud on Sunday.