Court freezes shares of Basundhara chairman and family members

The accounts and shares are registered under the names of Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, his sons Sayem Sobhan Anvir, Sadat Sobhan, Safiat Sobhan Sanvir, and Safwan Sobhan, as well as daughters-in-law Sonia Ferdousi Sobhan and Yasha Sobhan.

According to the ACC’s petition, the family deposited Taka 20.75 billion and USD 192,034 across the 70 accounts over time, which was later withdrawn.

The remaining balances-Taka 198 million and USD 10,538, were identified and frozen as part of the ongoing investigation.

Besides, the court has ordered for freezing 75,86,90,302 shares, valued about Taka 14.59 billion, held in the names of the accused individuals.

The order has been issued under the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012, and will remain in force until further notice.

The ACC is conducting an inquiry into allegations that members of the Basundhara chairman's family amassed wealth beyond known income sources and laundered funds through domestic and foreign channels.