SC extends all HC bail orders for next 2 weeks

The Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday extended tenure of bails and other interim orders passed by the High Court (HC) for the next two weeks due the surge of Covid-19 cases across the country, reports UNB.
A notification signed by the High Court division registrar Md Golam Rabbani of SC confirmed the matter.
The High Court orders that had granted bail to accused for specific periods or granted interim bail to accused on condition of their surrender to lower courts have been extended for the next two weeks, the notification said.
And other HC interim orders that were passed for specific periods have also been extended two more weeks, it added.
Earlier on 4 April, the HC registrar's office had issued a similar notification which is scheduled to expire soon.