SC launches ‘cause-list app’

The Supreme Court has launched an app to ease the process of checking the cause-list and information about court activities.

Chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain inaugurated the ‘Supreme Court cause-list app’ in the afternoon. Law minister Anisul Huq joined the event through a video conference.

“There’s no alternative to acquiring digital technology skills to prepare for the future in line with the IT revolution,” the chief justice said.

This app will help judges, lawyers, court officials and employees and people seeking justice to easily find out the latest status of cases and their details, he said.