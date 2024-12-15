SJC sends information about some judges to president
The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has sent information about some Supreme Court (SC) judges to the president, according to a news uploaded on the SC website on Sunday.
The information has been sent to the president about the apex court judges in line with the article 96 of the constitution.
The Appellate Division of the SC on 20 October gave a verdict by disposing of the 16th amendment of the constitution with ‘review’ observations regarding removal of the Supreme Court judges.
The appellate division of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed gave the historic verdict restoring the sub-clauses 2 to 8 of the article 96 of the constitution.
As a result, the verdict for scrapping the sixteenth amendments of the constitution was upheld and the authority for removal of the apex court judges bestowed upon the Supreme Judicial Council from the parliament.