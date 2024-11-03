'Fascism' from constitution to be stripped: Ali Riaz

Bangladesh's constitutional reform commission, newly appointed in the wake of the student-led revolution that ousted long-time autocrat Sheikh Hasina, vowed Sunday to strip out "fascism" to safeguard democracy.

The commission must submit its recommendations to the interim government by 31 December -- part of sweeping changes promised by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, who was appointed the country's "chief advisor" after the August uprising.

Reform commission chair Ali Riaz, who is also a political science professor at Illinois State University, said the aim was to draft a constitution that "reflects the aspirations" of Bangladeshis.