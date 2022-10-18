Body recovered from container shipped to Malaysia: Chattogram port authority

It reached Penang Port three days later.
On 10 October, the Penang port authority recovered the decomposed body while unloading the container and informed the matter to Malaysian police.
“The body recovered from the container was not identified as that of a Bangladesh national. Malaysian police are investigating the matter,” said Mainul Haque Chowdhury, MD of Glob Link, the shipping agent of Sawasdee Atlantic.
He said the ship was carrying goods from Chattogram port to Malaysia but that container was sent empty. “It could be a case of human trafficking as similar incident has occurred before,” he said.
Omar Faruque, Chattogram port secretary, said, “The matter is under investigation.”