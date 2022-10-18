Bangladesh

Body recovered from container shipped to Malaysia: Chattogram port authority

Prothom Alo English Desk
Containers at Chattogram port
A decomposed body has been recovered from a container shipped to Malaysia’s Penang port from Chattogram, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Chattogram port authority, the container came from BM container depot in Sitakunda and was shipped from Bangladesh on ‘Sawasdee Atlantic’ on 6 October, reports news agency UNB.

It reached Penang Port three days later.

On 10 October, the Penang port authority recovered the decomposed body while unloading the container and informed the matter to Malaysian police.

“The body recovered from the container was not identified as that of a Bangladesh national. Malaysian police are investigating the matter,” said Mainul Haque Chowdhury, MD of Glob Link, the shipping agent of Sawasdee Atlantic.

He said the ship was carrying goods from Chattogram port to Malaysia but that container was sent empty. “It could be a case of human trafficking as similar incident has occurred before,” he said.

Omar Faruque, Chattogram port secretary, said, “The matter is under investigation.”

