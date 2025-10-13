Chittagong port: Three terminals will be handed over to foreign operators by Dec

The Laldia and New Mooring Container Terminals (NCT) of Chattogram Port, along with the Pangaon Terminal in Keraniganj, Dhaka, will be handed over to foreign operators, said Mohammad Yousuf, Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping.

He said, “These terminals will be handed over to foreign operators for 25 to 30 years. We expect the agreements to be finalised by December.” According to him, there is no alternative to engaging foreign operators in order to enhance the port’s capacity.

The Shipping Secretary also mentioned that the agreements to be signed with the foreign operators will be made public on the ministry’s website if necessary.