Fisherman becomes shipowner by selling nets

Amid the relentless roar of the sea, the young Rabiul Islam could not yet foresee that these very waves would one day change the course of his life. He was once a sailor on deep-sea fishing vessels.

During the long hours of hauling nets up and down, his body would be drenched and the skin on his hands would peel away. Yet he developed an unusual attachment to those nets, an attachment that eventually made him a “specialist in nets”.

Now, it is by selling those very nets that he has been able to purchase an entire deep-sea fishing vessel.

In May of this year, Rabiul bought the fishing ship. It is approximately 40 metres in length and 8 metres in width, roughly the height of a 12–13 storey building if stood upright.

The vessel was built in China but was purchased from a local company. More than a hundred species of marine fish are harvested using this ship and 45 crew members work on board.