Sabur Khan attends Asia Pacific regional conf in Malaysia
Md Sabur Khan, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Daffodil International University, delivered keynote address at IAUP Asia Pacific Regional Conference 2026, said a press release.
The Regional Conference, jointly organised by INTI International University and the International Association of University Presidents (IAUP), continued successfully on 13 January 2026 with a high-impact Keynote Address by Md Sabur Khan, a distinguished higher education leader and entrepreneur.
Held at the Putrajaya Marriott Hotel, the conference brought together university presidents, senior academic leaders, policymakers, and global education experts under the overarching theme “Global Connections, Collective Growth.”
Sabur Khan delivered his keynote titled “The Entrepreneurial University Model: Bridging the Gap Between Academia and Industry for Sustainable Regional Growth.” In his address, he emphasized the strategic transformation of universities into entrepreneurial institutions that actively contribute to innovation, economic development, and societal advancement.
The keynote explored frameworks through which universities can function as innovation hubs, strengthen academia–industry collaboration, and prepare students to become job creators rather than job seekers. Khan highlighted the importance of building integrated innovation ecosystems involving universities, industry, government, and communities to achieve sustainable and inclusive regional growth.
Speaking on the occasion, Professor Dr Joseph Lee, Vice-Chancellor of INTI International University, stated,“Md Sabur Khan’s keynote provided a compelling and forward-looking perspective on the evolving role of universities in today’s knowledge-driven economy. His insights strongly resonate with the conference theme of collective growth through global collaboration.”
The keynote drew praise from conference participants for its practical relevance, strategic depth, and alignment with global higher education priorities, noting its value for institutional leaders navigating transformation in an increasingly complex academic and economic landscape.