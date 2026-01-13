Sabur Khan attends Asia Pacific regional conf in Malaysia

Md Sabur Khan, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Daffodil International University, delivered keynote address at IAUP Asia Pacific Regional Conference 2026, said a press release.

The Regional Conference, jointly organised by INTI International University and the International Association of University Presidents (IAUP), continued successfully on 13 January 2026 with a high-impact Keynote Address by Md Sabur Khan, a distinguished higher education leader and entrepreneur.