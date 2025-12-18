Tarique Rahman applies for 'travel pass' to return home

BNP’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, has applied for a “travel pass” to return to the country on 25 December.

He submitted the application to the Bangladesh High Commission in London.

A source in the United Kingdom confirmed the information to Prothom Alo on Thursday evening, saying that Tarique Rahman’s application for a travel pass has already been submitted to the Bangladesh High Commission.

Exiled in London for political reasons, Tarique Rahman did not receive a Bangladeshi passport after its validity expired.

Although there was an opportunity to apply for passport renewal following the fall of the Awami League government in last year’s uprising, he did not do so. Under the current circumstances, he will therefore need to travel on a travel pass to return to Bangladesh as a Bangladeshi citizen.