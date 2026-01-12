Political uncertainty causes economic slowdown: Planning adviser

Planning adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud said that the country’s economy is experiencing a slowdown due to political uncertainty.

“Desired investment is not taking place. If investment had occurred, employment would have been created. However, remittance inflows are higher than before,” he said.

He made these remarks while speaking to journalists after the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) on Monday.

The meeting was held at the NEC Conference Centre of the Planning Ministry and was chaired by chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus.

A revised Annual Development Programme (ADP) worth Tk 2 trillion (200,000 crore) was approved at the meeting.