Police’s role paramount for free, fair and impartial election: Home adviser

Home adviser lieutenant general (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said that the role of the police is of paramount importance in ensuring that the upcoming parliamentary elections are held in a free, fair, and neutral manner.

“All expect that the police will set a standard in the next election—one that will be praised both in Bangladesh and on the global stage,” he said.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a crime review meeting held at the “Hall of Pride” conference room in the Police Headquarters in Dhaka today, Monday.

The home adviser said the government and the police have been making every effort to ensure an exemplary election.

The home adviser stressed the need for enforcing the law with justice, integrity, and humanity.

Addressing the police, Jahangir said the police are not only the protectors of law and order but also symbols of security and democratic rights for the people.