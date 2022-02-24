Bangladesh

EC formation

Search committee submits list to president, gazette on EC soon

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
The search committee constituted to form the next election commission has handed over the names of 10 persons to the president.

The president will recruit the chief election commissioner and four other commissioners from the list within a short time.

Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam revealed the information to the journalists in front of Bangabhaban on Thursday night.

He said the search committee members have submitted the names and the president received the list. Now the president would give directions upon assessment of the names.

Five persons would be recruited in the EC and a gazette notification would be published soon in this regard.

Five members of the search committee reached the Bangabhaban in the evening and met president Abdul Hamid.

The head of the committee justice Obaidul Hassan could not go to Bangabhaban due to illness.

The government formed a six-member search committee on 5 February to recommend 10 names to the president to form the new election commission as the tenure of the Huda-led commission expired on 14 February.

