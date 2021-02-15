Second dose of COVID vaccine to be administered after 8 weeks

The government has decided to administer the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine eight weeks after the first dose, reports BSS.

“Each person needs to be vaccinated with two doses and the second dose will be given after eight weeks,” said Prof Nasima Sultana, the additional director general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

She said people should receive COVID-19 vaccines without any fear and confusion as no significant side effects of vaccines are reported since the campaign was launched on 27 January.