Second round of mass vaccination for 10m people begins

People aged 18 years or above, who have passed four months after receiving the second dose, will be able to receive the booster shots at the centers even if they have not received the SMS.
Besides, the vaccine seekers aging 12 years or above, who have passed 28 days after getting the first jab can get the second jab under this campaign. But, in case of AstraZeneca vaccine only, the second dose should be administered two months after the first dose, it added.
Students aging 12 years and above who have not yet received the first dose against Covid-19 were urged to take their first dose during this campaign.
Meanwhile, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be administered as booster doses to the frontliners, senior citizens and women depending on availability, said the notification.
The government took the initiative to administer at least 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses on 26 February to achieve the target of vaccinating 90 per cent of people in the country.
Later, this campaign was extended till 28 February.