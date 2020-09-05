Sector commander Abu Osman Chy dies

UNB
Dhaka
Abu Osman Chowdhury, the commander of Sector-8 during the Liberation War, died at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka on Saturday morning. He was 65.

Osman, who also served as vice president of the Sector Commanders Forum, breathed his last around 8:00am at the hospital.

Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque, commerce minister Tipu Munshi, local government minister Md Tajul Islam, law minister Anisul Huq, land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim, agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque, among others, mourned his death.

