Sector commander Bir Uttam CR Dutta passes away

Major general (retd) Chitta Ranjan Dutta Bir Uttam died at a hospital in Florida due to old age complications on Tuesday. He was 93, reports UNB.

The freedom fighter breathed his last around 9:30am, said general secretary of Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad advocate Rana Das Gupta.

He left behind two daughters, a son and a host of relatives to mourn his death.