Sector commander Bir Uttam CR Dutta passes away

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bir Uttam CR Dutta
Bir Uttam CR DuttaUNB

Major general (retd) Chitta Ranjan Dutta Bir Uttam died at a hospital in Florida due to old age complications on Tuesday. He was 93, reports UNB.

The freedom fighter breathed his last around 9:30am, said general secretary of Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad advocate Rana Das Gupta.

He left behind two daughters, a son and a host of relatives to mourn his death.

Advertisement

CR Dutta was a key sector commander of the Mukti Bahini during the Liberation War.

After independence, he served as the armed forces commander in Rangpur.

He was also the president of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council.

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal expressed deep shock and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

He also conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

More News

'India wants to join repatriation talks'

A group of Rohingya refugee people walk in the water after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf. Photo: Reuters

Rohingyas await justice, safe return three years on: HRW

Rohingya refugees gather to mark the second anniversary of the exodus at the Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, 25 August 2019.

Coronavirus keeps Rohingya indoors on ‘genocide’ anniversary

The only solution to the Rohingya crisis is their return to Myanmar with full dignity, security and rights

Bangladesh to lift internet ban in Rohingya camps

Rohingya children are seen at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 7 March 2019.