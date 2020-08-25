Sector commander Bir Uttam CR Dutta passes away

Major general (retd) Chitta Ranjan Dutta Bir Uttam died at a hospital in Florida due to old age complications on Tuesday. He was 93, reports UNB.
The freedom fighter breathed his last around 9:30am, said general secretary of Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad advocate Rana Das Gupta.
He left behind two daughters, a son and a host of relatives to mourn his death.
CR Dutta was a key sector commander of the Mukti Bahini during the Liberation War.
After independence, he served as the armed forces commander in Rangpur.
He was also the president of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council.
Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal expressed deep shock and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.
He also conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.