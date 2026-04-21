Consensus Commission can’t be called a democratic process in any way: Sara Hossain

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Sara Hossain has said that the National Consensus Commission formed during the interim government cannot, in any way, be described as a democratic process.

She said, “This is a selective process. You sat with a few people and made decisions. Where was democracy here? What kind of selection was this, who came? Who from outside was able to speak? No one.”

She made these remarks today, Tuesday, at a roundtable titled ‘Independence and Reform of the Judiciary: Constitutional Obligations, Court Directives, and Public Expectations’ at the National Press Club. The event was organised by Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN).

Sara Hossain said there was not a single female member in the Consensus Commission. Nor were any female lawyers or judges included in the Judicial Reform Commission.