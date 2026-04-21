Consensus Commission can’t be called a democratic process in any way: Sara Hossain
Senior Supreme Court lawyer Sara Hossain has said that the National Consensus Commission formed during the interim government cannot, in any way, be described as a democratic process.
She said, “This is a selective process. You sat with a few people and made decisions. Where was democracy here? What kind of selection was this, who came? Who from outside was able to speak? No one.”
She made these remarks today, Tuesday, at a roundtable titled ‘Independence and Reform of the Judiciary: Constitutional Obligations, Court Directives, and Public Expectations’ at the National Press Club. The event was organised by Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN).
Sara Hossain said there was not a single female member in the Consensus Commission. Nor were any female lawyers or judges included in the Judicial Reform Commission.
She also commented that the public had no clear understanding of the third question in the referendum. Addressing those present, she asked, “Raise your hands and tell me—how many of you can say what the 30 proposals were? … I don’t think you know what you voted for. This is a big question: when you vote, what are you voting for? Yes or no—we know that. But if I don’t know what I’m voting for, then how much value does that vote really have?”
She also spoke about the Supreme Court Secretariat Ordinance and the Supreme Court Judges Appointment Ordinance, expressing the view that these two laws from the interim period should be reinstated.
In this context, she cited the example of former Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha, who was forced to leave the country during the Awami League government. She said that despite so many years passing, there has been no demand from civil society for a resolution of the matter or for accountability regarding who was involved.
She added that even after the July mass uprising, Appellate Division judges of the Supreme Court were compelled to resign in the face of student protests. Under pressure from their demands, many judges were abruptly removed, some of whom were highly competent.
Sara Hossain also remarked that former Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque, who delivered the verdict in the case on the Fifteenth Amendment to the Constitution, has been “falsely” implicated in the July killing case. She said, “So many months have passed, and there is still no charge sheet—yet it is being claimed that Justice Khairul Haque stood there and fired shots or gave orders to fire.”
“Are we speaking out about this? Civil society, the intelligentsia, the Bangladesh Bar Council, or bar associations—no one. We all remain silent.”
The keynote paper at the roundtable was presented by retired Justice MA Matin.
Others who spoke included Justice Moinul Islam Chowdhury, lawyer Imran Siddiqui, and Fahim Mashroor, among others. The session was moderated by SHUJAN secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar.