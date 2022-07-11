Seven dengue patients hospitalised in Dhaka in 24hrs

Another seven dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours till Monday morning in Bangladesh, UNB reports.

All the new patients were hospitalised in Dhaka division, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 91 dengue patients, including 87 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The dengue cases are rising in the capital allegedly due to insufficient measures taken by the two Dhaka city corporations for preventing mosquito-borne diseases like dengue.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the mosquito-borne viral disease.