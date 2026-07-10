PM’s 10-point directive to tackle disaster in Chattogram region

Prime Minister’s Adviser and Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Spokesperson Mahdi Amin on Friday outlined 10 measures directed by the prime minister to address the disaster situation in the Chattogram region caused by several days of incessant heavy rainfall and flash floods.

He said the prime minister had taken prompt and effective steps to bring the situation under control and stand beside the affected people during the crisis.

Mahdi Amin disclosed the information in a post on his personal Facebook account this afternoon.

In the post titled “Ten Initiatives Taken by the Prime Minister to Tackle the Disaster in the Chattogram Region”, he elaborated on the government’s measures.