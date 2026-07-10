PM’s 10-point directive to tackle disaster in Chattogram region
Prime Minister’s Adviser and Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Spokesperson Mahdi Amin on Friday outlined 10 measures directed by the prime minister to address the disaster situation in the Chattogram region caused by several days of incessant heavy rainfall and flash floods.
He said the prime minister had taken prompt and effective steps to bring the situation under control and stand beside the affected people during the crisis.
Mahdi Amin disclosed the information in a post on his personal Facebook account this afternoon.
In the post titled “Ten Initiatives Taken by the Prime Minister to Tackle the Disaster in the Chattogram Region”, he elaborated on the government’s measures.
The spokesperson said the situation in the disaster-hit areas is being monitored round the clock under the Prime Minister’s direct instructions.
The prime minister has directed BNP leaders and activists at all levels to rise above party considerations, remain active in the field and ensure maximum assistance to the affected people.
At the same time, local administrations, public representatives and members of parliament have been instructed to work in a coordinated manner to assess the damage and expedite rescue and rehabilitation activities.
The 10 key initiatives directed by the Prime Minister are:
First, the Prime Minister is personally monitoring the situation in the disaster-affected areas around the clock.
The Prime Minister’s Office is maintaining regular communication with deputy commissioners (DCs), upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs), members of law enforcement agencies and all other relevant authorities to provide necessary directives.
Second, a total of 1,057 shelter centres have already been opened in the disaster-affected areas of Chattogram Division where more than 12,000 people have taken shelter.
Third, under the General Relief (GR) programme, Tk 2.15 crore in cash assistance and 3,450 metric tonnes of rice have been delivered as quickly as possible to the affected people in the five districts of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Bandarban.
Fourth, under government directives, safe drinking water, sanitation facilities, healthcare services, baby food and three meals a day have been ensured in the affected areas.
Fifth, considering the emergency situation, the army has also been deployed, if necessary, alongside law enforcement agencies to accelerate rescue operations in the hilly areas.
Sixth, local members of parliament and public representatives are visiting the flooded areas on behalf of the Prime Minister to convey his message of support and are staying in the affected areas to stand beside the victims.
Seventh, leaders and activists of the ruling party, BNP, at all levels, along with its associate organisations, have joined relief efforts to support the affected people.
At the same time, the government administration, various ministries, law enforcement agencies, the army and the Coast Guard are working in coordination from the field level to the centre.
Eighth, the ongoing Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations in the affected areas have been postponed due to heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides.
Ninth, local administration officials, accompanied by party leaders and activists, are visiting the homes of affected families to express condolences to the families of those killed and injured and to ensure necessary assistance.
Tenth, the government has planned to raise the Chattogram-Dohazari railway line by five feet to reduce the risk of waterlogging after continuous heavy rainfall submerged the route.
The tender process has already begun for raising the elevation of the 47-kilometre railway line.
The government will also arrange permanent housing in safe locations for residents living in areas vulnerable to landslides.
Concluding his Facebook post, Mahdi Amin expressed optimism, saying: “We believe that through the government’s swift decisions, humanitarian efforts and coordinated initiatives, we will be able to overcome this disaster very soon, Insha Allah.”
“The Prime Minister stands beside the affected people with deep compassion and responsibility during this crisis and the people’s government remains committed to serving humanity at all times,” he added.