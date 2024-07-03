Health sector witnessed massive developments in last 1.5 decades: PM Hasina
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said medical equipment for public hospitals must be procured considering the real needs of the patients.
“Appropriate usage of the medical equipment has to be ensured,” she said after watching a presentation on health sector transformation in the establishment of universal health care at her official residence Ganabhaban on Wednesday.
The prime minister asked the authorities concerned to be cautious in making decisions on the purchase of medical equipment and provided necessary directions in this regard, her deputy press secretary KM Shakhawat Moon told the media after the presentation.
In her remarks, the prime minister highlighted Bangabandhu's groundbreaking steps to advance the health sector after independence and said that the father of the nation gave the highest importance to the health services of the common people.
She said massive developments have taken place in the health sector, like other sectors in Bangladesh, in the last one and a half decades. She noted that her government brought health services to the doorsteps of the common people.
The prime minister laid emphasis on sustaining the achievements of the current government and moving forward in the health sector.
Health and family welfare minister Samanta Lal Sen, state minister Rokeya Sultana, president of the parliamentary standing committee on the health ministry AFM Ruhal Haque, prime minister's advisor on private industry and investment Salman Fazlur Rahman, her principal secretary Tofazzel Hossain Mia, press secretary Nayeemul Islam Khan, and health secretary Jahangir Alam were present on the occasion.