Masud Khan made new BSEC chairman, 3 commissioners appointed
Masud Khan has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).
He currently serves as chairman of Unilever Consumer Care Limited. The government has also appointed three new commissioners to the commission.
The Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance issued the official appointment notification on Thursday afternoon.
Earlier in the day, the outgoing BSEC Chairman Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, and four commissioners of the regulatory body resigned from their positions.
The three newly appointed commissioners are Nafeez Al Tarik, managing director of Dhaka Bank Securities; Nahid Mahtab, an advocate of the Supreme Court; and Tanwir Habib Rahman, director (finance) of ASA International.
Sources said that the newly appointed chairman and commissioners are scheduled to hold a press conference at 3:00 pm today, Thursday.
Meanwhile, earlier this morning, outgoing BSEC chairman Khondoker Rashed Maqsood and the commission's four commissioners submitted their resignations.
They lodged their resignation letters with the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance.
According to sources within the Financial Institutions Division, they cited personal reasons for their resignations.
The four commissioners who resigned are Md Mohsin Chowdhury, Md Ali Akbar, Farzana Lalarukh and Md Saifuddin.