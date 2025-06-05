Home Adviser for maintaining discipline to keep law and order, traffic jam under control
Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Thursday said that if everyone maintains discipline and works with patience the law and order and traffic congestion would remain under control.
“If we all cooperate to concerned authorities, the law and order would be improved and the traffic congestion must remain under control,” he said while speaking to the reporters after visiting the Gabtoli cattle market.
“I would like to request everyone to follow the rules in all areas while driving cars, bringing and taking trucks carrying sacrificial animals . . . encourage others to follow the rules too. If discipline is maintained on the roads, the law and order situation will remain under control," he said.
"This year, the prices of sacrificial animals are relatively reasonable. I feel the prices are slightly lower compared to the last year. We have an adequate supply of cattle, so buyers should not face any problem," the adviser said.
In response to a question about sellers charging extra money for space in the cattle market, Adviser Jahangir said, "No one is allowed to charge separately for space. We have made this clear in our meetings as well."
He also said there are sufficient sacrificial animals in the market. There is no shortage of cows, he added.
The advisor earlier visited Mirpur and Kafrul police stations in the capital and the Public Order Management (POM) located in Mirpur area.