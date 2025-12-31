Hundreds of thousands gather at Manik Mia Avenue to attend Khaleda Zia’s janaza

People from across the country have begun converging at the capital’s Manik Mia Avenue since Wednesday morning to attend the janaza of former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, scheduled to be held at 2:00 pm today.

From early hours, leaders, activists and supporters of the BNP, along with people from different walks of life, were seen arriving at the vast open ground adjacent to the national parliament complex to pay their last respects to the three-time former prime minister.

Many people came carrying party flags, national flags and portraits of Khaleda Zia, while others stood silently, visibly moved by the solemn atmosphere.