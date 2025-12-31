Hundreds of thousands gather at Manik Mia Avenue to attend Khaleda Zia’s janaza
People from across the country have begun converging at the capital’s Manik Mia Avenue since Wednesday morning to attend the janaza of former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, scheduled to be held at 2:00 pm today.
From early hours, leaders, activists and supporters of the BNP, along with people from different walks of life, were seen arriving at the vast open ground adjacent to the national parliament complex to pay their last respects to the three-time former prime minister.
Many people came carrying party flags, national flags and portraits of Khaleda Zia, while others stood silently, visibly moved by the solemn atmosphere.
The janaza will be held at the south plaza of the parliament after Zuhr prayers.
Law enforcement agencies have deployed adequate security measures in and around Manik Mia Avenue, while volunteers are assisting mourners to maintain order. Medical teams, water distribution points and temporary shade arrangements have also been set up as a large turnout is expected ahead of the funeral prayers.
Speaking to BSS, BNP leader of Turag thana Md Mishir Ali, 79, who came from Tongi, said Bangladesh would never get such kind of uncompromising leader who had always prioritized the people over everything.
Dhaka University student Anik Hasan said, “Begum Khaleda Zia was not only a political leader but a symbol of democratic resistance. Today, people have come not just as party supporters, but as citizens who respected her contribution to the country.”
Md Monir Hossain, a BNP activist from Narayanganj, said the massive gathering reflects Khaleda Zia’s enduring political legacy. “Despite years of illness and political hardship, she remained a source of inspiration. The spontaneous presence of people from across Bangladesh proves how deeply she is connected to the people,” he added.
Ordinary citizens also expressed their grief. Nurul Islam, a schoolteacher from Tangail, said he travelled overnight to attend the janaza. “I may not be active in politics, but I felt it was my duty to be here today. Begum Khaleda Zia is a strong woman leader in our history,” he said with moist eyes.
University student Mahmudul Hasan, who came with a group of friends, said Khaleda Zia’s life story inspired many young people. “She stood firm during difficult times. Even those who disagreed with her politics acknowledge her courage,” he told BSS.
Meanwhile, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged party leaders and supporters to maintain discipline during the janaza. “This is a moment of national mourning. We want the farewell to be dignified, peaceful and respectful,” he said.
Begum Khaleda Zia breathed her last at 6:00am on Friday while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.
The interim government has declared three days of state mourning from Wednesday to Friday (31 Dec – 2 Jan), with today as public holiday across the country.
Khaleda Zia, the first female prime minister of Bangladesh, has left a strong political legacy that started through the journey of democracy in 1991.
Khaleda assumed the office through popular vote in the 1991 national election.
She introduced the parliamentary form of government, and caretaker government system to oversee a free and fair election.
Although she was in prison since 2018, her party and family members repeatedly urged the then Awami League government to allow Khaleda to go abroad for better treatment but the pleas were rejected.
She is survived by her elder son Tarique, two daughters-in-law, and three grandchildren. Tarique Rahman returned to Bangladesh on 25 December after 17 years in exile. Khaleda’s younger son Arafat Rahman Koko died a few years ago in Malaysia.
The former premier was sent to jail on 8 February 2018, in a corruption case. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, she was given temporary release on certain conditions on 25 March 2020. Since then, she had been hospitalised several times.