Bangladesh

Ramadan begins Sunday

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The month of holy Ramadan will begin Sunday as the moon was sighted Saturday evening.

This was decided at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held at conference room of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka on Saturday, Islamic Foundation said in a press release.

As per the decision of the meeting, the month of Ramadan will begin on Sunday, 2 March and the holy Shab-E-Qadr will be observed on night of 27 March.

Muslims will start saying their Taraweeh prayers from tonight.

Ramadan is a holy month for the Muslims. They will celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr after fasting from dawn to dusk for a month.

