Govt reiterates pledge to EU to hold fair elections

Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has reiterated the government’s pledge regarding a free, fair and credible election. At the same time, he has welcomed the polls observers from different countries including the European Union.
The foreign minister highlighted the position of the government in discussion with EU ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley at his ministry’s office in Dhaka on Monday.
In a media release issued on Monday, the foreign ministry said the head of EU mission in Dhaka met the foreign minister at his office. At that time the foreign minister informed the EU ambassador about the powers vested with the election commission to hold a free and fair election.
Both the sides also expressed their satisfaction about 50 years’ partnership of Bangladesh and the EU and Bangladesh agreed to strengthen the relation further in the future.
Regarding the Indo-Pacific issue, the foreign minister told ambassador Whiteley that the position of Bangladesh and the EU is almost the same about the Indo-Pacific Region. Bangladesh wants a free, inclusive, peaceful, safe and rules-based Indo-Pacific Region – which will bring prosperity for the entire region.
Mentioning that Bangladesh prioritises economic development, Abdul Momen urged the EU to invest more in the infrastructure and environment-friendly sectors, especially, environment-friendly transport, renewable energy and climate-induced adaptation.
The EU ambassador told the minister that the European Investment Bank (EIB) is interested to invest in environment-friendly transport and renewable energy
They also discussed the Ukraine crisis. The foreign minister voiced concerns about the ongoing situation in Ukraine and expected a practical role of the EU in resolving the crisis.