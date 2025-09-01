US doesn’t support any specific political party or person in Bangladesh: Charge d'affaires

The United States does not support any political party, individual, or specific outcome in Bangladesh’s forthcoming election, the US Acting Ambassador (Chargé d’Affaires) Tracey Ann Jacobson stated on Monday.

She also stressed that the decision lies entirely with the people of Bangladesh.

The US Chargé d’Affaires was talking to the media following a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasiruddin at the election commission headquarters in the capital’s Agargaon area this afternoon.