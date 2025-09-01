US doesn’t support any specific political party or person in Bangladesh: Charge d'affaires
The United States does not support any political party, individual, or specific outcome in Bangladesh’s forthcoming election, the US Acting Ambassador (Chargé d’Affaires) Tracey Ann Jacobson stated on Monday.
She also stressed that the decision lies entirely with the people of Bangladesh.
The US Chargé d’Affaires was talking to the media following a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasiruddin at the election commission headquarters in the capital’s Agargaon area this afternoon.
It was her first meeting with the CEC since the fall of the Awami League government during the mass uprising of 5 August last year.
Tracey Ann Jacobson further said rumours and conspiracy theories are circulating widely. That is why she wanted to make the position of the United States government absolutely clear.
She expressed that they support the efforts of the interim government, under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Yunus, as well as the election commission, to ensure that free and fair elections can be held at the beginning of next year.
Reiterating that the US does not endorse any political party, Jacobson added that they meet political parties in order to understand their goals and commitments. In the same way, they do not support any particular politician, but they meet them to learn about their intentions. “We don’t back any outcome—the decision rests solely with the people of Bangladesh.”
She further said that Washington hopes that the election would take place in a peaceful atmosphere and reflect the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh, ultimately paving the way for a successful democratic government.
The Acting Ambassador concluded by extending her best wishes for a successful election in Bangladesh.