Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen held a meeting with Pakistan's state minister for foreign affairs Hina Rabbani Khar in Colombo. The two of them met today, Saturday, on the sidelines of Sri Lanka's 75th Independence Day celebrations. During the meeting they discussed trade, economy and other issues of shared interest.

Spokesperson of Pakistan's foreign ministry, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, tweeted the news this afternoon. Bangladesh's foreign ministry, however, did not mention the meeting with Hina Rabbani, though it posted several other tweets regarding Abdul Momen's Colombo visit.