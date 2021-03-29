Shab-e-Barat tonight

The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune and forgiveness, will be observed in the country on Monday night with due religious fervour, reports UNB.

According to Muslim belief, it is the night when Allah arranges the affairs of the following year. On this night, Allah writes the destinies of all the creations for the coming year by taking into account their past deeds.

Muslim devotees will offer special prayers, reciting from the Holy Quran, hold religious gatherings seeking divine blessings for the wellbeing of mankind.

They will pass the whole night offering prayers.