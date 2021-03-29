Shab-e-Barat tonight

The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune and forgiveness, will be observed in the country on Monday night with due religious fervour, reports UNB.
According to Muslim belief, it is the night when Allah arranges the affairs of the following year. On this night, Allah writes the destinies of all the creations for the coming year by taking into account their past deeds.
Muslim devotees will offer special prayers, reciting from the Holy Quran, hold religious gatherings seeking divine blessings for the wellbeing of mankind.
They will pass the whole night offering prayers.
This year worshipers will offer prayers following health protocols amid a growing number of coronavirus cases and an alarming uptrend in the daily infection rate.
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Monday rose to 600,895 as 5,181 more cases were reported, after testing 28,195 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 45 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,949, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) imposed a ban on the transport and use of fireworks and firecrackers on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.
Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar, private TV channels and radio stations will air special programmes while newspapers will publish articles highlighting the significance of the night.
Meanwhile, president Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages on the occasion.