Shab-e-Qadr observed

Lailatul Qadr or Shab-e-Qadr, the holiest and most blessed night for Muslims, was observed across the country on Sunday with due solemnity and religious fervour.

Muslim devotees spent the night seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of the country as well as the Muslim Ummah.

According to the holy Quran, this is superior to 1,000 nights as the Quran was revealed to Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in this glorified night to show mankind the path of worldly and eternal emancipation.