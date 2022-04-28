Shab-e-Qadr to be observed tonight

The holy Lailatul Qadr or Shab-e-Qadr, the holiest and most blessed night for Muslims, will be observed across the country on Thursday night with due solemnity and religious fervour.

Muslim devotees will spend the night seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of the country as well as the Muslim Ummah.

According to the holy Quran, this is superior to a thousand nights as the Quran was revealed to the greatest Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh) on this glorified night to show mankind the path of worldly and eternal emancipation.