Bangladesh

Shakil Ahmed takes charge as new BGB chief

Prothom Alo English Desk
New BGB chief Major General Shakil AhmedUNB

Major General Shakil Ahmed, a seasoned Army officer, has taken over the reins of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), reports UNB.

Major General Ahmed took over the responsibility of BGB director general from the force's acting head, Major General Md Shafeenul Islam, at the Philkhana headquarters in Dhaka on Monday, said Md Shariful Islam, PRO, BGB HQ.

Major General Ahmed previously served as the Adjutant General of the Bangladesh Army at the Army Headquarters in Dhaka.

He also served as the GOC 19th Infantry Division, Commander of the 99 Composite Brigade and Commander of the 1st East Bengal Regiment. He also served as the director general of the Bangladesh Passport and Immigration Department.

Major General Ahmed was commissioned on 24 June, 1988, in the Corps of Infantry, after completing the mandatory course at the Bangladesh Military Academy.

A post-graduate in National Security and War Studies, Strategic Studies and Defence Studies, he attended several professional courses both at home and abroad.

