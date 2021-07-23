Sheikh Hasina gifted ‘Haribhanga’ mango to Imran Khan

The mangoes were handed over to the officials of Pakistani PM office on the Eid-ul-Adha day, said the Bangladesh High Commission (HC) in Islamabad.
The HC said PM Hasina has sent this delicious Bangladeshi mango variety to her Pakistani counterpart as a goodwill gesture.
The mangoes were received with much appreciation, the HC added, mentioning that the goodwill gesture of Sheikh Hasina will remain symbolic in relationship between the two South Asian nations.
Earlier, Sheikh Hasina sent mangoes as gifts to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb.
She also gifted mangoes to the Indian president Ram Nath Kovind and Maldives president Ibrahim Mohammed Solih.