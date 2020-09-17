Sheikh Hasina greets Japan's new prime minister

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday extended her heartiest congratulations to Yoshihide Suga on his appointment as the prime minister of Japan, saying that she is looking forward to working in a closer tie with the new Japanese prime minister, reports BSS.

PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim said the prime minister extended the warmest greetings to the new Japanese premier through a congratulatory message.

“On behalf of the government and people of Bangladesh and my behalf, I would like to extend our heartiest congratulations and warmest felicitations on Your Excellency’s appointment as the prime minister of Japan,” Sheikh Hasina said in the message.