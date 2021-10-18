Sheikh Russel Day today

The Cabinet Division this year declared 18 October as Sheikh Russel Day.
Awami League announced a 2-day programme to mark the birthday of Sheikh Russel.
The party placed wreaths at Russel’s grave at Banani Graveyard at 8:00am.
Homage was also paid to other 15 August martyrs by laying wreaths at their graves at Banani Graveyard.
Special doa, recitation of Surah Fatiha and prayers were arranged there too.
On 19 October, a discussion will be arranged at 3.30pm at the party office 23, Bangabhandhu Avenue where prime minister and AL president Sheikh Hasina will join virtually.