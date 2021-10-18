Bangladesh

Sheikh Russel Day today

UNB
Dhaka
Sheikh Russel Day is being observed across the country on Monday marking the 58th birthday of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Born on 18 October in 1964, Sheikh Russel was brutally killed along with most of his family members of Bangabandhu on 15 August,1975 .

The Cabinet Division this year declared 18 October as Sheikh Russel Day.

Awami League announced a 2-day programme to mark the birthday of Sheikh Russel.

The party placed wreaths at Russel’s grave at Banani Graveyard at 8:00am.

Homage was also paid to other 15 August martyrs by laying wreaths at their graves at Banani Graveyard.

Special doa, recitation of Surah Fatiha and prayers were arranged there too.

On 19 October, a discussion will be arranged at 3.30pm at the party office 23, Bangabhandhu Avenue where prime minister and AL president Sheikh Hasina will join virtually.

