Shimulia-Kathalbari ferry service suspended

Ferry service on the key Shimulia-Kathalbari river route has been suspended as dredging work is going on to bring back the channel's navigability, reports UNB.
The suspension of services is causing immense suffering to the passengers.
Many passengers are crossing the Padma on speed boats and launches risking their lives while many are taking detour.
Besides, goods-laden trucks are waiting in long queues at the ferry terminal.
Meanwhile, dredging is going on in Louhojong Turning Channel for navigability.
However, the authorities concerned could not confirm when ferry service would resume.
Ferries resumed two days ago on the route after a nine-day suspension. But the authorities suspended the services again on Sunday.
BIWTA additional chief engineer Md Saidul Rahman said the work is underway to bring back navigability of the channel. Four ferries have been shifted to other routes and rest 13 are sitting idle.