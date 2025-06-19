Elimination of posters from election campaigns proposed

The election commission (EC) has approved a draft amendment to the code of conduct for political parties and candidates, introducing various changes regarding election campaigns and responsibilities of candidates.

The draft proposes the elimination of posters from election campaigns. Additionally, it includes provisions for electoral pledges of political parties, a common platform for all candidates to present their manifestos, stricter control over social media usage, and an increase in fines—tripling the amount to Tk 150,000.

The meeting, chaired by chief election commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin, was held today, Thursday, at 11:00am in the CEC's conference room at the EC headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka. Four election commissioners, the EC secretary, and other relevant officials were present.

The meeting discussed the code of conduct for political parties and candidates in parliamentary elections as well as the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.