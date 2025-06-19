EC’s draft code of conduct
Elimination of posters from election campaigns proposed
The election commission (EC) has approved a draft amendment to the code of conduct for political parties and candidates, introducing various changes regarding election campaigns and responsibilities of candidates.
The draft proposes the elimination of posters from election campaigns. Additionally, it includes provisions for electoral pledges of political parties, a common platform for all candidates to present their manifestos, stricter control over social media usage, and an increase in fines—tripling the amount to Tk 150,000.
The meeting, chaired by chief election commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin, was held today, Thursday, at 11:00am in the CEC's conference room at the EC headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka. Four election commissioners, the EC secretary, and other relevant officials were present.
The meeting discussed the code of conduct for political parties and candidates in parliamentary elections as well as the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.
Following the meeting, election commissioner Brigadier General (retd) Abul Fazl Md Sanaullah told reporters that the use of billboards, which was not previously allowed, would now be included.
"In line with the Reform Commission's recommendation, we have also agreed to remove posters from campaigns. The definitions of banners, festoons, and contestants have been updated," he added.
He further stated that Section 91(g) of the Representation of the People Order (RPO), which allows for cancellation of candidacy in case of serious offences, will now be incorporated into the code of conduct.
Restrictions have also been imposed on the use of various government facilities, such as circuit houses, rest houses, and guest houses, meaning candidates can no longer avail these facilities freely.
Environmental protection has also been incorporated into the draft code, emphasising the use of eco-friendly materials in campaigns. It has been proposed that microphone sound levels during campaigns should be limited to 60 decibels.
Commissioner Abul Fazl said, “A decision has been taken regarding the issuance of voter slips. Restrictions on campaign attire like T-shirts and jackets have been relaxed. The definition of "arms" has been expanded to include local weapons. Social media usage has been detailed and clearly defined in the draft.
The commissioner said the campaign period will remain three weeks. Moreover, candidates who are serving as chairmen or members of governing bodies in educational institutions must resign from these posts once their candidacy is finalised.
The code also prohibits any form of foreign investment in social media campaigning. It stipulates that all candidates must announce their manifestos from a common platform. Candidates can also take part in dialogues and events in media as required.
Penalties for violating the code of conduct have been increased. The draft proposes a six-month prison term and a fine of Tk 150,000—up from the previous Tk 50,000. This was a recommendation from the Reform Commission. A new provision requiring candidates and parties to submit pledges to comply with the code has also been included.
The draft includes a number of proposals such as restrictions on campaigning and stricter monitoring of social media.
As constituency delimitation is mandatory before the parliamentary election, the EC has published a draft outline for 300 constituencies. After hearings on objections to the draft, the final delimitation gazette will be released.
Earlier, on 12 May, the government issued the National Parliamentary Constituency Delimitation (Amendment) Ordinance 2025. So far, the EC has received 607 applications for redefining the boundaries of 75 parliamentary seats.