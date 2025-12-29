US Chargé d’Affaires praises chief adviser, reiterates support for upcoming polls

Ambassador Tracey Ann Jacobson, the Chargé d’Affaires of the United States to Bangladesh, on Monday appreciated the leadership of chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus over the past 17 months and reiterated the support of his country for the February elections in Bangladesh.

Jacobson came up with the appreciation and affirmation of the US government support for Bangladesh’s polls slated for 12 February, 2026 when she paid a farewell call on the chief adviser at the State Guest House Jamuna here this afternoon, according to the chief adviser’s press wing.

“Jacobson, who is returning home after an eventful year in Bangladesh, appreciated the leadership of the Chief Adviser over the past 17 months and reiterated the support of the United States government for the February elections,” the press wing said.

During the meeting, professor Yunus and Jacobson discussed the upcoming February parliamentary elections and referendum, as well as trade, civil aviation, labour reforms initiated by the interim government, and overall bilateral relations between the two countries.