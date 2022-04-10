Show-cause notice issued to Naogaon teacher for beating students

Based on the letter, the authorities of the school issued a show-cause notice to Amodini on Saturday.
The school authorities also asked Amodini to explain herself within seven days after the incident last Wednesday.
Regarding the notice, Amodini Pal said on her mobile phone, “I have received a letter signed by the headmaster.” The letter will be answered in a couple of days, she added.
She alleged that a “certain quarter circulated baseless lies with an intent to spread communal hatred and hide major problems”.
A three-member investigation committee has already been formed to investigate the incident, said Mizanur Rahman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Mahadebpur.
After getting the investigation report, “we will be able to decide what to do next”, he added.
Earlier on 6 April, Amodini Pal allegedly beat 16-18 students in 8th, 9th and 10th classes of the school around 11:00am for not wearing school uniforms.
Later, it was spread on social media that the teacher beat the students for wearing hijab and created much controversy resulting in attacks on the school by angry guardians.