Show of success, reality of dismal failure

As part of the justification to reappoint Taqsem A Khan, it was pointed out that the organisation's revenue had increased. It was said that in 2008 WASA's annual revenue earnings were Tk 3 billion (Tk 300 crore). In 2019 it was Tk 13 billion (Tk 1,300 crore). But officials within WASA themselves dismissed this inflated revenue as eyewash.

They said that the price of water in the residential sector has increased by 251 per cent over the past 11 years. In the commercial sector it went up by 208 per cent. The price was water went up, but WASA's profits did not increase in that proportion.

Taqsem A Khan took over as MD in 2009 and WASA's profits then were around Tk 410 million (Tk 41 crore ) annually. Ten years later, in 2019, the profits were around Tk 390 million (Tk 39 crore). So the claims of enhanced revenue under Taqsem A Khan are questionable. On the contrary, the price of water was hiked 12 times during his 11 years in office.