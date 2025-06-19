July martyrs’ families to get flats

The Ministry of Housing and Public Works has initiated a project to provide free residential flats to the families of martyrs from the July Uprising. The preliminary cost for constructing a total of 804 flats has been estimated at Tk 7.62 billion, which will be fully funded by the government.

The project will be implemented by the National Housing Authority (NHA), which plans to build the flats on government land in Mirpur's Section 14 of the capital. Under the proposed plan, six 14-storey and ten 10-storey buildings will be constructed.

Each of the 804 flats will be 1,355 square feet in size, consisting of two bedrooms, a drawing room, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, and three bathrooms.

The official name of the project is: ‘Construction of residential flats on the National Housing Authority’s own land acquired by the National Housing Authority (‘36 July’) to provide permanent housing to the families of martyrs in the anti-discrimination student movement’.