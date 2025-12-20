Inqilab Moncho leaves Shahbagh after issuing a 24-hour ultimatum
The rally at Shahbagh ended after Inqilab Moncho issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Home Affairs Adviser, retired Lieutenant General Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, and the Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant (Home Ministry), Khoda Bakhsh Chowdhury, demanding that they report on progress in arresting the killers of Inqilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Bin Hadi.
Inqilab Moncho has demanded their resignation if they fail to respond within this time frame.
Around 5:15pm on Saturday, Inqilab Moncho Member Secretary Abdullah Al Jaber announced the conclusion of the programme by issuing the ultimatum in front of the July Martyrs’ Memorial at Shahbagh intersection.
Earlier, the gathering had begun at Shahbagh following Osman Hadi’s funeral prayer at the South Plaza of the National Parliament. Due to the rally, all types of vehicular movement through Shahbagh roads were halted.
During the rally, slogans such as “Naraye Takbir, Allahu Akbar,” “Delhi or Dhaka? Dhaka, Dhaka,” “We will all become Hadi, we will speak in the face of bullets,” “Demolish the den of BAKSAL supporters,” were chanted.
In the afternoon, protesters offered Asr prayers on the Shahbagh road.
Later, in the closing speech at around 5:15 pm, Member Secretary Abdullah Al Jaber presented two demands.
He said, “Within the next 24 hours, the Home Affairs Adviser (Jahangir Alam Chowdhury) and the Assistant Adviser (Khoda Bakhsh Chowdhury) must come before the public and explain how far they have progressed over the past week. If they fail to answer, they must resign. Identify and arrest Awami terrorists hiding within civil and military intelligence.”
Addressing the protesters, Abdullah Al Jaber said, “We will remain here around the clock. But we want to give you some rest. Go home for today. If no response comes from the government by 5:15 pm tomorrow, we will return here. We have given enough concessions—no more.”
Call for calm
Earlier at the rally, Abdullah Al Jaber said, “There is a conspiracy to obstruct the election. Various domestic and foreign conspiracies are underway. They want the struggle Osman Hadi began to be taken out of focus. That is why you will see people starting acts of sabotage in different places. Will we give them that opportunity? Our first demand is the arrest of the killers. All discussions will come afterward. And discussions will only begin with the arrest of the killers—there will be no talks before that.”
Stressing the need for calm to maintain overall order in the country, Abdullah Al Jaber said, “Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty can no longer be mortgaged to Delhi. We believe in the country’s independence, sovereignty, and stability. To ensure that no one can create any untoward situation, everyone must become a activist of Inqilab Moncho.”
Even after the programme was officially declared over, many people remained on the Shahbagh road. Limited vehicular movement resumed through the intersection around 5:30 pm. Traffic returned to normal at 6:00 pm after the protesters dispersed.