Inqilab Moncho leaves Shahbagh after issuing a 24-hour ultimatum

The rally at Shahbagh ended after Inqilab Moncho issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Home Affairs Adviser, retired Lieutenant General Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, and the Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant (Home Ministry), Khoda Bakhsh Chowdhury, demanding that they report on progress in arresting the killers of Inqilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Bin Hadi.

Inqilab Moncho has demanded their resignation if they fail to respond within this time frame.

Around 5:15pm on Saturday, Inqilab Moncho Member Secretary Abdullah Al Jaber announced the conclusion of the programme by issuing the ultimatum in front of the July Martyrs’ Memorial at Shahbagh intersection.