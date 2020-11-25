Singapore deports 15 Bangladeshis for social media posts

Fifteen Bangladeshis, most of whom were working in the construction sector, have been repatriated from Singapore for social media postings in the wake of recent developments in France, the Singapore home ministry disclosed on Tuesday, reports UNB.

A Malaysian has also been repatriated who was found to be "radicalised" and harboured the intention to travel to Syria or Palestine to partake in armed violence.

The Bangladeshis, in response to the recent terror attacks and related incidents in France, had made social media postings "which incite violence or stoke communal unrest," said a statement.

Of some 23 foreigners, 16 of them have been repatriated following the completion of ISD’s investigations into them.