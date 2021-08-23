Six hospitals dedicated for treating dengue patients

According to the notification the six dedicated hospitals are - Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital, Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital at Tongi in Gazipur, Railway General Hospital at Kamalapur, Dhaka, 20-bed Aminbazar Govt Hospital in Dhaka, Lalkuthi Hospital in Mirpur, Dhaka, and 31-bed Kamrangirchar Hospital in Dhaka.
The country is now battling the dengue outbreak amid the Covid pandemic as some 1,218 patients diagnosed with dengue were reported receiving treatment at different hospitals as of Sunday morning, said DGHS.
This year, Dengue fever has claimed 36 lives so far. Of them, 32 have died in Dhaka city, two in Chattogram division, one each in Khulna and Rajshahi.
Most of the cases have been reported in the capital so far, said the health authorities. Health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since 1 August.
Some 8,041 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January, and 6,787 of them have been released after they recovered.
“We all witnessed how hard the dengue situation hit us in 2019. We are on the brink of a similar situation this year,” said DGHS spokesperson Md Nazmul Islam on Wednesday.