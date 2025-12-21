Chiefs of 3 armed forces meet with the Election Commission
The Chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force are holding a meeting with the Election Commission (EC). The meeting began at around 12:00 noon today, Sunday, at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon, Dhaka.
Earlier, between 11:45 am and 11:55 am, the three service chiefs were received separately by EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed.
The army chief entered the Election Commission first, followed by the navy chief, and finally the air force chief.
The meeting held under the chairmanship of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), with the Election Commissioners in attendance.
Another meeting to review the overall law and order situation in connection with the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election and referendum is scheduled to take place today at 2:30 pm in the conference room of the Election Commission secretariat.
This meeting, also to be chaired by the CEC, will be attended by the Election Commissioners.
The agenda includes a review of the pre-election law and order situation, recovery of illegal arms and joint force operations to prevent terrorist activities.
In accordance with the code of conduct 2025 formulated for candidates and political parties, issues related to ensuring compliance with the code of conduct and maintaining a conducive electoral environment will also be reviewed at the meeting.
In addition, various other matters will be discussed.
These details regarding the 2:30 pm meeting were disclosed in a notification signed yesterday, Saturday, by Mohammad Monir Hossain, deputy secretary (Election management-2 branch) of the Election Commission secretariat.