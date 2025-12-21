Chiefs of 3 armed forces meet with the Election Commission

The Chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force are holding a meeting with the Election Commission (EC). The meeting began at around 12:00 noon today, Sunday, at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon, Dhaka.

Earlier, between 11:45 am and 11:55 am, the three service chiefs were received separately by EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed.

The army chief entered the Election Commission first, followed by the navy chief, and finally the air force chief.

The meeting held under the chairmanship of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), with the Election Commissioners in attendance.