13 envoys' statement breaches Vienna Convention: Info minister

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud has slammed the statement made by foreign envoys in Dhaka regarding the attack on Ashraful Alom alias Hero Alom and said it is a clear breach of the Vienna Convention.
Thirteen envoys stationed in Dhaka condemned the attack on Hero Alom, an independent candidate in the Dhaka-17 by-election, on the election day, 17 July.
While speaking to reporters at the secretariat on Thursday afternoon, he said such a collective statement, just like political parties, constitutes a clear violation of the Vienna Convention. "I am requesting friendly countries to abide by the Vienna Convention."
He also raised a question – why do the envoys issue such statements in Bangladesh when envoys in other neighboring countries, including India and Pakistan, do not respond to similar acts of violence?
"In fact, some of our political parties and civil society members instigate (the envoys) to issue such statements," he said, adding that the issue of provoking characters arises before questioning the envoys' statement.
However, he stressed that the ambassadors must respect the rules and regulations outlined in the Vienna Convention.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has recently warned that their programmes may not remain peaceful if the government does not step down.
Regarding Mirza Fakhrul's statement, the minister said the remark made it clear that they want to turn violent, and they have already started it. But the government will suppress acts of violence and disorder with an iron fist, while the ruling party will remain in the field with the people.